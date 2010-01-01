Former designer turned social activist, Courtney Deacon (FIT '10), leveraged her education to create a socially conscious fashion brand dedicated to empowering survivors by equipping them with the skills and resources to develop and produce their own fashion lines.
Our team of designers were once survivors of human trafficking, but today they are thriving fashion designers.
We offer a wide range of products that are socially impactful, ethically sourced and are made with quality and innovation.
Through the ONELIFE internship, you will gain FOUR important skills to set you apart in the fashion industry!
